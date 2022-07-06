How to Watch ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lifetime’s reality matchmaking series “Married at First Sight” hits a major milestone with its Season 15 premiere this week. This time, the series heads out to the West Coast for the first time ever and gives 10 young singles a chance to find love at first sight. The new season kicks off on Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Married at First Sight’

Set in San Diego, “Married at First Sight” features 10 singles who are paired up by expert matchmakers. These couples get hitched before they really have a chance to get to know each other. Along the way, they meet their parents, live together, and hope to fall in love. It wouldn’t be a reality series without some drama at dinner parties and coupling ceremonies.

Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, DeVon Franklin, and Dr. Pia Holec are the experts helping the couples along on their journeys to find love.

The five couples on this season include:

Morgan and Binh

Stacia and Nate

Krysten and Mitch

Lindy and Miguel

Alexis and Justin

Be sure to tune in to see which couples are able to make it work and which relationships totally fail. Like past seasons, not all of these marriages will be successful. Today, 14 couples from the show’s previous 14 seasons are still together.

“Married at First Sight: Afterparty” also returns on July 6.

