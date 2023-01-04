How to Watch ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“ Married at First Sight ” is headed to the Music City! The 16th season of the hit reality show will take place in Nashville, Tenn., and will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 4 on Lifetime . Couples who have never met will marry, and after an eight-week trial period, each pairing will have to decide if the relationship is right for them, or if it’s time to move on. You can watch Married at First Sight: Nashville and Lifetime with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo .

About 'Married at First Sight' Season 16 Premiere

In Season 16 of “Married at First Sight,” 10 Nashville-based singles will embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives. Each of them will marry a complete stranger, travel to their honeymoons, and then move in together as husband and wife. After the eight-week social experiment concludes, each newlywed will have to come to terms with the hard truth of their marriage status and make a life-changing decision — continue to stay married and start a future together, or get a divorce and go their separate ways.

This season, there will be even more romance and intense stakes, including a shocking twist where one bride’s husband decides to make an indecent proposal to another man’s wife.

Season 16 will reunite experts Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper with DeVon Franklin, New York Times Bestselling Author and Relationship Advisor Dr. Pia Holec, a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in sex and couples therapy. Experts will provide couples with professional advice and support as they head through an emotional quest to pursue their forever love.

