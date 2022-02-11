How to Watch Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson’s ‘Marry Me’ Online For Free, Without Going to Theaters

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, will debut on Peacock on Friday, February 11, the same day as its theatrical release.

How to Watch ‘Marry Me’

When: Friday, February 11

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock

Can You Watch the “Marry Me” for Free on Peacock?

Viewers will require a Peacock Premium subscription to watch the Olympics using the streaming platform, which costs a minimum of $4.99 per month. However, you can stream it for free through Peacock if you are an Xfinity subscriber, since it include Peacock Premium at no extra cost with Xfinity Internet.

Also, if you are an AMEX Platinum cardholder, you get $20 a month in subscription credit that you can use towards a Peacock subscription.

About ‘Marry Me’

Initially, the Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively in theaters, however, the studio decided to shake things up since movies have struggled to sell tickets for the big screen.

“Marry Me” features a hot celebrity power couple Kat Valdez (Lopez), and Colombian singer Maluma as Bastian. As the musically inclined duo’s new song “Marry Me” climbs the charts, their relationship crumbles. When Kat is about to marry her rockstar fiancé in front of a live audience at a concert, she finds out he was cheating on her with her assistant. She impulsively picks a man in the audience, a divorced math teacher (Owen Wilson), to marry instead.

With original songs from Jennifer Lopez, the movie also stars John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Kat Coiro directed the film from a screenplay by John Rogers, Tami Sagher, and Harper Dill.

