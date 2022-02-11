 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock

How to Watch Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson’s ‘Marry Me’ Online For Free, Without Going to Theaters

Lauren Forristal

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, will debut on Peacock on Friday, February 11, the same day as its theatrical release.

How to Watch ‘Marry Me’

Can You Watch the “Marry Me” for Free on Peacock?

Viewers will require a Peacock Premium subscription to watch the Olympics using the streaming platform, which costs a minimum of $4.99 per month. However, you can stream it for free through Peacock if you are an Xfinity subscriber, since it include Peacock Premium at no extra cost with Xfinity Internet.

Also, if you are an AMEX Platinum cardholder, you get $20 a month in subscription credit that you can use towards a Peacock subscription.

About ‘Marry Me’

Initially, the Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively in theaters, however, the studio decided to shake things up since movies have struggled to sell tickets for the big screen.

“Marry Me” features a hot celebrity power couple Kat Valdez (Lopez), and Colombian singer Maluma as Bastian. As the musically inclined duo’s new song “Marry Me” climbs the charts, their relationship crumbles. When Kat is about to marry her rockstar fiancé in front of a live audience at a concert, she finds out he was cheating on her with her assistant. She impulsively picks a man in the audience, a divorced math teacher (Owen Wilson), to marry instead.

With original songs from Jennifer Lopez, the movie also stars John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Kat Coiro directed the film from a screenplay by John Rogers, Tami Sagher, and Harper Dill.

Marry Me

February 9, 2022

Explores the possibilities of what might happen when a superstar marries an average Joe as a joke and discovers that perhaps there are no accidents.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Sign Up
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

Sign Up
$4.99+ / month
peacocktv.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.