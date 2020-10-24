How to Watch Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic on Stadium for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT, the #22 Marshall Thundering Herd face the Florida Atlantic Owls from Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, WV. The game is airing exclusively on Stadium, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
- When: Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
- TV: Stadium
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
