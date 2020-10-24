 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Marshall vs. Florida Atlantic on Stadium for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT, the #22 Marshall Thundering Herd face the Florida Atlantic Owls from Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, WV. The game is airing exclusively on Stadium, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$54.99$20$30$30$64.99
Stadium-^
$11		--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Stadium

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: Stadium + 16 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Stadium