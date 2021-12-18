How to Watch New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Marshall Live for Free Online on December 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST, the Marshall Thundering Herd face the #23 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- When: Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
The Marshall vs. Louisiana game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.
You won’t be able to stream it on YouTube TV after ESPN was dropped from the service on December 17.
Can you stream Marshall vs. Louisiana on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Marshall vs. Louisiana game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Marshall vs. Louisiana on fuboTV?
You can watch the Marshall vs. Louisiana game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Marshall vs. Louisiana on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Marshall vs. Louisiana game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Marshall vs. Louisiana on Sling TV?
You can watch the Marshall vs. Louisiana game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Marshall vs. Louisiana on YouTube TV?
Unfortunately, YouTube TV no longer carries ABC so you won’t be able to stream the game. You won’t be able to stream ACC Network, ESPN, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Marshall vs. Louisiana on Paramount Plus?
Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Marshall vs. Louisiana game.
Can you stream Marshall vs. Louisiana on ESPN+?
Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Marshall vs. Louisiana game.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Preview: No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette vs Marshall in New Orleans Bowl
By The Associated Press
No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette (12-1, Sun Belt; No. 24 CFP) vs. Marshall (7-5, Conference USA), Dec. 18, 9:15 p.m. ET
LOCATION: New Orleans
TOP PLAYERS
Louisiana-Lafayette: QB Levi Lewis, 2,647 yards passing, 19 touchdowns.
Marshall: RB Rasheen Ali, 1,239 yards rushing, 20 touchdowns.
NOTABLE
Louisiana-Lafayette: The Ragin’ Cajuns come in with 12 straight victories and their first-ever outright Sun Belt Conference title. They also come in with new coach Michael Desormeaux, their former offensive coordinator hired to replace Billy Napier after he left for Florida.
Marshall: The Thundering Herd will play their second-ever game in the Superdome after beating Tulane there in 2009. They were supposed to play the Green Wave there in 2005, but that game was moved due to Hurricane Katrina.
LAST TIME
This is the first meeting between these teams.
BOWL HISTORY
Louisiana-Lafayette: Sixth appearance in the New Orleans Bowl, ninth bowl appearance in school history.
Marshall: First appearance in the New Orleans Bowl, 18th bowl appearance overall and fifth in a row.