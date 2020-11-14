How to Watch Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee on CBS Sports Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the #16 Marshall Thundering Herd face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders from Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, WV. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- When: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
