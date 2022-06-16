How to Watch ‘Martin: The Reunion’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Martin and Gina are getting back together — in a televised reunion of their old show at least. “Martin,” the beloved 1990s sitcom, is getting a reunion special, which is set to arrive on BET+ on Thursday, June 16. You can stream all of the laughs, nostalgia, and behind-the-scenes gossip with a with a seven-day free trial to BET+.

How to Watch “Martin: The Reunion”

When: Thursday, June 16

TV: BET+

Stream: Watch with a subscription to BET+.

About “Martin: The Reunion”

The 90-minute “Martin: The Reunion” special will feature the major stars of the ground-breaking show, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II. The special, shot on the original show’s set, will be hosted by comedian Affion Crockett.

The special will also feature performances by iconic musical guests as well drop-ins from celebrity fans of the show. The reunion will also include a tribute to the late Thomas Ford who played Tommy Strawn on the show and passed away in 2016.

“Martin: The Reunion” is the latest in a line of iconic 90s sitcoms reuniting on streaming service. Both “Friends: The Reunion” and “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” reunions, streamed on HBO Max.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Martin: The Reunion” on BET+?

BET+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.