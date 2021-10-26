How to Watch ‘Marvel Studios: Assembled: Making of What If’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Marvel Studios: Assembled returns with a new installment, “Making of What If.” The episode will give Marvel fans a behind-the-scenes look at how What If…? was created. “Making of What If” will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, October 27. You can watch it with a Disney+ subscription.

How to Watch “Marvel Studios: Assembled ‘Making of What If’”

When: Wednesday, October 27 at 3:01 a.m. ET

Where: Disney+

Stream: Watch with a Disney+ subscription.

About ‘Marvel Studios: Assembled’

Marvel Studios: Assembled is a documentary-style series that gives audiences a closer look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how its shows and movies are created. The filmmakers, cast, crew, and heroes come together to share exclusive on-set footage of Marvel’s newest series and movies. October 27’s episode focuses on the production of What If…?, which takes a peek into pivotal moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and rewrites the stories.

The previous episodes of Marvel Studios: Assembled include:

Three more episodes are in the works and should be released late this year and early next year. The next installments are “The Making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “The Making of Hawkeye,” and “The Making of Eternals.”

