Disney+ Marvel Studios: Assembled

How to Watch ‘Marvel Studios: Assembled: Making of What If’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

Marvel Studios: Assembled returns with a new installment, “Making of What If.” The episode will give Marvel fans a behind-the-scenes look at how What If…? was created. “Making of What If” will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, October 27. You can watch it with a Disney+ subscription.

How to Watch “Marvel Studios: Assembled ‘Making of What If’”

About ‘Marvel Studios: Assembled’

Marvel Studios: Assembled is a documentary-style series that gives audiences a closer look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how its shows and movies are created. The filmmakers, cast, crew, and heroes come together to share exclusive on-set footage of Marvel’s newest series and movies. October 27’s episode focuses on the production of What If…?, which takes a peek into pivotal moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and rewrites the stories.

The previous episodes of Marvel Studios: Assembled include:

Three more episodes are in the works and should be released late this year and early next year. The next installments are “The Making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “The Making of Hawkeye,” and “The Making of Eternals.”

Marvel Studios: Assembled

March 12, 2021

Go behind the scenes of the shows and movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the filmmakers, cast and crew, and Marvel heroes every step of the way.

Does Disney+ Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, there is no free trial for Disney+. To watch Marvel Studios: Assembled ‘Making of What If’, you will need to subscribe to the streaming service for $7.99 per month. For an even better value, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle, which also includes access to Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

