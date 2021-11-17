How to Watch Marvel’s ‘Hit-Monkey’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
“Hit-Monkey,” a thrilling ten-part comedy follows a Japanese snow monkey who is determined to avenge his tribe, killing assassins with the help of a ghostly mentor. The Marvel series will premiere on Wednesday, November 17 on Hulu, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
How to Watch ‘Hit-Monkey’ Season 1 Premiere
- When: Wednesday, November 17
- Where: Hulu
- Stream: You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu
About ‘Hit Monkey’
The series “Hit-Monkey” is based on the 2010 comic written by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić and explains the backstory of a minor character in Deadpool.
When a mysterious American assassin named Bryce (Jason Sudeikis) is adopted by a Japanese Macaque tribe, one monkey doesn’t trust the human and doesn’t help him when his health starts to fail. The tribe banishes the monkey and when a group of men kill Bryce and the entire tribe, the lone Japanese snow monkey is the only survivor.
Marvel’s Hit-Monkey
A Japanese snow macaque’s clan meets a stranded hitman, Bryce, and nurses him back to health. But when Bryce bites the dust, it’s up to the titular simian (guided by Bryce’s ghost) to follow in his assassin footsteps and seek vengeance.
Hit-Monkey (Fred Tatasciore), with his newfound knowledge of the “art of of stealthy murder,” decides to avenge his fallen tribe, dedicating his life to killing assassins with the help of Bryce’s ghost.
The upcoming adult animated television series was created by Will Speck and Josh Gordon and is produced by Marvel Television. It also stars George Takei, Olivia Munn, Ally Maki, and Nobi Nakanishi.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?
Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV
