How to Watch ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 21
Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.,” an adult animated stop-motion series, makes its way to Hulu on Friday, May 21. It’s been in the works for a couple of years, and the cast was announced in January 2020. The series features supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) as he struggles with a mid-life crisis affecting his family and business. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
How to Watch “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”
- When: Beginning May 21
- Stream: Watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu
M.O.D.O.K. is a megalomaniacal supervillain who wanted to rule the world, but things aren’t going as planned. His evil business, A.I.M., is failing and goes bankrupt. Then, it was purchased by a multinational tech company. In his personal life, he’s navigating a family crisis as his marriage goes downhill.
The series was created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, who voices M.O.D.O.K. Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson are also a part of the show.
The series features 10 episodes, and all of them will be available to stream starting May 21.
- “If This Be… M.O.D.O.K.!”
- “The M.O.D.O.K. That Time Forgot”
- “Beware from What Portal Comes!”
- “If Saturday Be… For the Boys!”
- “If Bureaucracy Be Thy Death!”
- “Tales from the Great Bar-Mitzvah War!”
- “This Man… This Makeover!”
- “O, Were Blood Thicker Than Robot Juice!”
- “What Menace Doth the Mailman Deliver!”
- “Days of Future M.O.D.O.K.s”
How to Stream “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K” for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
“M.O.D.O.K” is a Hulu Original, and you can watch it on Hulu using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with a Hulu Live TV.
