How to Watch ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 21

Aubrey Meister

Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.,” an adult animated stop-motion series, makes its way to Hulu on Friday, May 21. It’s been in the works for a couple of years, and the cast was announced in January 2020. The series features supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) as he struggles with a mid-life crisis affecting his family and business. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”

M.O.D.O.K. is a megalomaniacal supervillain who wanted to rule the world, but things aren’t going as planned. His evil business, A.I.M., is failing and goes bankrupt. Then, it was purchased by a multinational tech company. In his personal life, he’s navigating a family crisis as his marriage goes downhill.

The series was created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, who voices M.O.D.O.K. Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson are also a part of the show.

The series features 10 episodes, and all of them will be available to stream starting May 21.

  1. “If This Be… M.O.D.O.K.!”
  2. “The M.O.D.O.K. That Time Forgot”
  3. “Beware from What Portal Comes!”
  4. “If Saturday Be… For the Boys!”
  5. “If Bureaucracy Be Thy Death!”
  6. “Tales from the Great Bar-Mitzvah War!”
  7. “This Man… This Makeover!”
  8. “O, Were Blood Thicker Than Robot Juice!”
  9. “What Menace Doth the Mailman Deliver!”
  10. “Days of Future M.O.D.O.K.s”

How to Stream “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K” for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

“M.O.D.O.K” is a Hulu Original, and you can watch it on Hulu using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with a Hulu Live TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

Marvel's 'M.O.D.O.K.' Trailer

