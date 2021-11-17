How to Watch George Mason vs. Maryland Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #20 Maryland Terrapins face the George Mason Patriots from Xfinity Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Maryland Terrapins vs. George Mason Patriots

The Maryland vs. George Mason game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Mason on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. George Mason game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Mason on fuboTV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. George Mason game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Mason on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Maryland vs. George Mason game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Mason on Sling TV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. George Mason game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Mason on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. George Mason game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Mason on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Maryland vs. George Mason game.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Mason on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Maryland vs. George Mason game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Maryland vs. George Mason Live Stream

George Mason vs. Maryland Game Preview: No. 20 Maryland takes on George Mason

George Mason (3-0) vs. No. 20 Maryland (3-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Maryland hosts George Mason in an early season matchup. Both squads won at home this past weekend. Maryland earned a 68-57 win over Vermont on Saturday, while George Mason got a 90-53 blowout win over Morgan State on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The do-everything Josh Oduro is averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and two blocks to lead the charge for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is also a primary contributor, accounting for 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Terrapins have been led by Qudus Wahab, who is averaging 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and two blocks.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Oduro has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Maryland’s Eric Ayala has attempted 21 3-pointers and connected on 23.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 21 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland has scored 74 points per game and allowed 63.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is rated second among A10 teams with an average of 83.7 points per game.