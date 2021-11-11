How to Watch George Washington Colonials vs. Maryland Terrapins Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST, the #21 Maryland Terrapins face the George Washington Colonials from Xfinity Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Maryland Terrapins vs. George Washington Colonials

The Maryland vs. George Washington game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

George Washington vs. Maryland Game Preview: No. 21 Maryland squares off against GW

George Washington (1-0) vs. No. 21 Maryland (1-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Maryland hosts George Washington in an early season matchup. George Washington snuck past St. Francis (Pa.) by three points in its last outing. Maryland is coming off an 83-69 win over Quinnipiac in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland held its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.6 points per game last season. The Terrapins offense put up 76.4 points per contest en route to a 6-2 record against non-Big Ten competition. George Washington went 1-6 against non-conference teams last season.