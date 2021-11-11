 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch George Washington Colonials vs. Maryland Terrapins Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST, the #21 Maryland Terrapins face the George Washington Colonials from Xfinity Center. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Maryland Terrapins vs. George Washington Colonials

The Maryland vs. George Washington game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Washington on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. George Washington game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Washington on fuboTV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. George Washington game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Washington on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Maryland vs. George Washington game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Washington on Sling TV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. George Washington game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Washington on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. George Washington game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Washington on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Maryland vs. George Washington game.

Can you stream Maryland vs. George Washington on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Maryland vs. George Washington game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Big Ten Network≥ $84.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Maryland vs. George Washington Live Stream

George Washington vs. Maryland Game Preview: No. 21 Maryland squares off against GW

George Washington (1-0) vs. No. 21 Maryland (1-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Maryland hosts George Washington in an early season matchup. George Washington snuck past St. Francis (Pa.) by three points in its last outing. Maryland is coming off an 83-69 win over Quinnipiac in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland held its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.6 points per game last season. The Terrapins offense put up 76.4 points per contest en route to a 6-2 record against non-Big Ten competition. George Washington went 1-6 against non-conference teams last season.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.