How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland Game Live Online on December 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #22 Maryland Terrapins face the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Maryland Terrapins vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Maryland vs. Illinois game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Big Ten Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Maryland vs. Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV's Blue Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Maryland vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. Illinois on fuboTV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Maryland vs. Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Maryland vs. Illinois game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Big Ten Network≥ $89.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Maryland vs. Illinois Live Stream

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Preview: No. 22 Maryland Terrapins face the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini on 7-game win streak

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Maryland Terrapins (7-0)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland seeks to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory over No. 16 Illinois.

The Terrapins are 4-0 in home games. Maryland averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game.

The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Illinois scores 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 24.0 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donta Scott is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. Jahmir Young is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.9 points for Maryland.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Dain Dainja is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for Illinois.

