How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland Game Live Online on December 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #22 Maryland Terrapins face the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Maryland Terrapins vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Preview: No. 22 Maryland Terrapins face the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini on 7-game win streak

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Maryland Terrapins (7-0)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Maryland seeks to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory over No. 16 Illinois.

The Terrapins are 4-0 in home games. Maryland averages 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game.

The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Illinois scores 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 24.0 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donta Scott is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. Jahmir Young is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.9 points for Maryland.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Dain Dainja is averaging 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for Illinois.