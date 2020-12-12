 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Maryland vs. Rutgers on Big Ten Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the Maryland Terrapins face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights from Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Maryland Terrapins vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$54.99$20$30$30$64.99
Big Ten Network$79.99--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: Big Ten Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 24 Top Cable Channels