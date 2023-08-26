 Skip to Content
How to Watch Mater Dei vs. Carlsbad High School Football Game Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The Mater Dei Monarchs of Santa Ana and the Carlsbad Lancers of Carlsbad are two of California’s premiere high school football teams, and they’ll test their mettle against each other on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. PT on ESPN2. Both squads won in their first week of the season but only one of them will be able to walk away from this game 2-0. You can find out which it will be with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Mater Dei vs. Carlsbad High School Football Game

  • When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. PT.
  • Location: Carlsbad High Football Stadium | 3557 Monroe St, Carlsbad, San Diego County, California.
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About Mater Dei vs. Carlsbad High School Football Game

Carlsbad QB Julian Sayin has already committed to playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide after leaving high school and is currently in his senior season. He’s the third-ranked senior in the country according to ESPN and Stanford commit Luke Ferrelli leads the defense from his outside linebacker position.

Mater Dei entered the season as the top-ranked high school team in the country and brought back running back Anthony McMillian and defensive back Isaiah Bruxton to anchor its offense and defense, respectively this year. The 2022 contest between these two schools was decided by a single point, but Mater Dei was able to shrug off the 36-35 loss and go on to win its second CIF-San Diego section title in a row.

Can You Stream Mater Dei vs. Carlsbad High School Football Game for Free?

Indeed, yes. The Mater Dei vs. Carlsbad game is being broadcast on ESPN2, which is available to try out with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Stream Mater Dei vs. Carlsbad High School Football Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Mater Dei vs. Carlsbad High School Football Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN2 + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of Mater Dei's First Game of the 2023 Season

