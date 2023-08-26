How to Watch Mater Dei vs. Carlsbad High School Football Game Live For Free Without Cable

The Mater Dei Monarchs of Santa Ana and the Carlsbad Lancers of Carlsbad are two of California’s premiere high school football teams, and they’ll test their mettle against each other on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. PT on ESPN2. Both squads won in their first week of the season but only one of them will be able to walk away from this game 2-0. You can find out which it will be with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. PT.

Location: Carlsbad High Football Stadium | 3557 Monroe St, Carlsbad, San Diego County, California.

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Carlsbad QB Julian Sayin has already committed to playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide after leaving high school and is currently in his senior season. He’s the third-ranked senior in the country according to ESPN and Stanford commit Luke Ferrelli leads the defense from his outside linebacker position.

Mater Dei entered the season as the top-ranked high school team in the country and brought back running back Anthony McMillian and defensive back Isaiah Bruxton to anchor its offense and defense, respectively this year. The 2022 contest between these two schools was decided by a single point, but Mater Dei was able to shrug off the 36-35 loss and go on to win its second CIF-San Diego section title in a row.

The Mater Dei vs. Carlsbad game is being broadcast on ESPN2.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Mater Dei vs. Carlsbad High School Football Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

