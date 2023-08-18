 Skip to Content
How to Watch Mater Dei vs. Centennial High School Football Game Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 high school football season is beginning all across the country! For California-based teams Mater Dei and Centennial, the games begin on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on NFHS Network. Viewers won’t want to miss this one, as it pits two of the top high school programs in California and the country against each other in an opening-week treat! You can watch the game with a a subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch Mater Dei vs. Centennial High School Football Game

About Mater Dei vs. Centennial High School

The Mater Dei-Centennial matchup will pit two high school football powerhouses against each other. Mater Dei is a five-time USA Today national champion, and has brought the award home three times in the past five years. It’s currently ranked as the No. 1 football program in the country, but Centennial is no slouch either. It’s the fifth-ranked team in California, so the schedule makers decided to do fans a solid by making this game the first on the 2023 schedule.

Users can stream the game with a subscription to NFHS Network. There’s a large slate of high school football games kicking off in California on Aug. 18, so check here to see which teams are in action and see every punt, pass, run, block and tackle with an NFHS Network account.

Can You Stream Mater Dei vs. Centennial for Free?

Not at this time. Mater Dei vs. Centennial will be available to stream only on NFHS Network, which does not currently offer a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Mater Dei on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch Highlights of Mater Dei in the 2022 CIF SS D1 Championship

