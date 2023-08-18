How to Watch Mater Dei vs. Centennial High School Football Game Live Without Cable

The 2023 high school football season is beginning all across the country! For California-based teams Mater Dei and Centennial, the games begin on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on NFHS Network. Viewers won’t want to miss this one, as it pits two of the top high school programs in California and the country against each other in an opening-week treat! You can watch the game with a a subscription to NFHS Network.

About Mater Dei vs. Centennial High School

The Mater Dei-Centennial matchup will pit two high school football powerhouses against each other. Mater Dei is a five-time USA Today national champion, and has brought the award home three times in the past five years. It’s currently ranked as the No. 1 football program in the country, but Centennial is no slouch either. It’s the fifth-ranked team in California, so the schedule makers decided to do fans a solid by making this game the first on the 2023 schedule.

Can You Stream Mater Dei vs. Centennial for Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Mater Dei on NFHS Network?

