How to Watch ‘Matildas: The World at Our Feet’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is just months away from its official July 20 start date, but Disney+ doesn’t think you should have to wait even that long to get into the World Cup spirit. That’s why it’s debuting its new series “Matildas: The World at Our Feet,” which follows the Australian Women’s national soccer team as they get ready for the most prestigious soccer tournament in the world, on Wednesday, April 26. You can watch Matildas: The World at Our Feet with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘Matildas: The World at Our Feet’ Premiere

“Matildas: The World at Our Feet” is an inspirational and intimate behind-the-scenes story of the CommBank Matildas - Australia’s women’s national football team. Following the stories of players including global superstar Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter, Mary Fowler and more, the Matildas reveal the sacrifices they’ve made and struggles they’ve endured as they strive to become the best in the world’s most popular sport.

Despite all their hardships, one goal follows them throughout - to leave a lasting legacy that empowers and inspires future generations to pursue their dreams. Across six episodes, join the players on and off the field as they work towards their biggest challenge yet - the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on home soil.

