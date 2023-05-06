How to Watch May 2023 Hallmark Original Movies; ‘When Love Springs,’ ‘Dream Moms,’ ‘Love in Zion National’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About May 2023 Hallmark Original Movies; 'When Love Springs,' 'Dream Moms,' 'Love in Zion National'

May’s Hallmark Original Movies kick off this Saturday and continue for three weeks. Featuring some of the network’s beloved stars, the movies will take from the quintessential Hallmark destination of a bed and breakfast potentially to Broadway and to Zion National Park.

“When Love Springs” Premiering on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET

A tried and true rom-com setup finds rising Hallmark star Rhiannon Fish as a public relations pro who is tasked with helping her ex save his family’s failing business. However, she doesn’t want her ex to know that she hasn’t moved on yet, so she enlists the manager of the bed and breakfast she’s staying at (played by James William O’Halloran) to pretend to be her boyfriend in order to save face. Will sparks fly? Will the fake relationship lead to true love? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

“Dream Moms” Premiering on Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Some dreams are so powerful, they never die, even if life takes you in a completely different direction. In “Dream Moms,” Tamera Mowry-Housley and Chelsea Hobbs play friends who have traded in their Broadway aspirations for quieter, less glamorous lives with their families. However, a TV talent show competition gives them an opportunity to show that it’s never too late to follow your heart.

“Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance” Premiering on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET

In the latest film in the “National Park Romance” series, Cindy Busby is back, but this time she doesn’t play a photographer of any. kind, instead she is a curator named Lauren who heads to Zion National Park in order to prove that a set of ancient vases belong with the Pueblo Nation. However, when she gets to the park, her task proves more difficult than she anticipated, until she teams up with a native Puebloan park ranger (played by David Gridley) who knows things that only someone who grew up in the area could know.

