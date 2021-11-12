How to Watch ‘Mayor Pete’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

For Pete Buttigieg, the last two years have been a long, strange journey. You can join that particular journey with the upcoming documentary release “Mayor Pete” which takes viewers into Buttigieg’s campaign. You can watch with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

When: Friday, November 12

Where: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: You can watch with Amazon Prime Video.

About ‘Mayor Pete’

Pete Buttigieg started off 2020 as the mayor of a decently-sized midwestern city: South Bend, Indiana. By the end of 2021, he would be an official in a new presidential administration.

There’s a lot of space between those two points, and that’s just what “Mayor Pete” is going to help sum up. The series will not only run down Buttigieg’s mayoral career, but also offer up a look inside his own attempt at securing the presidency—which ultimately failed—along with how the bid for the presidency affected Buttigieg’s own family and his relationship with his husband.

The connection between Buttigieg’s political career and his sexual orientation will be explored thoroughly as the first openly gay Democratic presidential candidate. Whether you want to know more about his home life, his career, or just his stances on things, you’ll likely find something waiting for you in the intricate story of “Mayor Pete.”

Mayor Pete November 12, 2021 Pete Buttigieg, the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana runs for President of the United States. With extraordinary access to the candidate, his husband Chasten and member of the campaign team, the film follows Buttigieg from before he officially announced his candidacy, through the campaign and his victory in the Iowa Caucus and his appointment to the Biden Administration as the first LGBTQ Cabinet member in history.

