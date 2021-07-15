 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

In a new Hulu Originals documentary series, McCartney 3, 2, 1, Paul McCartney gives us an inside look at his work with The Beatles. All six episodes in the docuseries will drop on Friday, July 16. If you’re in the US, you can watch McCartney 3, 2, 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. The series streams on Disney+ for viewers outside of the US.

How to Watch McCartney 3, 2, 1

Per Hulu’s press release, “Paul McCartney sits down for a rare, in-depth, one on one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist.”

The six-episode series focuses on both music and creativity. McCartney and Rubin discuss the creation of his iconic music, from influences to the songwriting process.

In the docuseries, McCartney and Rubin sit down to dissect hit songs from The Beatles, including “Come Together,” “All My Loving,” “With a Little Help From My Friends,” and “In My Life.”

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work – more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said.

Erwich added, “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honour that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”

On Which Devices Can You Stream McCartney 3, 2, 1 on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Hulu Live TV------

Live TV Streaming Option

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

'McCartney 3, 2, 1' Trailer

