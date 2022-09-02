How to Watch ‘McEnroe’ Documentary for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“McEnroe,” a new documentary about tennis legend John McEnroe, debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. The film is now set to debut this weekend on both premium cable channel Showtime and its SHOWTIME streaming service. The documentary debuts on streaming on Friday, Sept. 2, and on linear Showtime on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of SHOWTIME.

The documentary, directed by Barney Douglas, is an intimate look at McEnroe walking around New York City and telling stories about his life and career. In the film, the tennis icon shares some regrets, including those related to the many on-court outbursts that he had throughout his tennis career, directed both at chair umpires and the media. He also expresses sadness that he didn’t get more time to play Bjorn Borg, due to Borg’s early retirement.

McEnroe July 15, 2022 Legendary “bad boy of tennis” John McEnroe finally tells his side of his storied career and famously hot-tempered performances on the court in this engrossing documentary revisiting the record-setting career of one of the all-time greats.

In addition to McEnroe himself, interview subjects include fellow tennis great Billie Jean King, McEnroe’s wife Patti Smyth, and rock stars Chrissie Hynde and Keith Richards.

