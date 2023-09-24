 Skip to Content
How to Watch Megan Rapinoe Farewell USWNT Match Live Online for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Megan Rapinoe of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team is calling it a career, and you can watch her final match this weekend when the USWNT takes on South Africa. The U.S. already sent Julie Ertz off with a win — can they do the same for Rapinoe? Find out this Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT. You can watch TNT with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch Megan Rapinoe Farewell USWNT Match

About Megan Rapinoe Farewell USWNT Match

Rapinoe is one of the most outspoken and iconic players in U.S. Soccer history. Her impact off the field has matched her historic success between the lines. Rapinoe will end her international career on Sunday with 203 caps. Rapinoe played in four FIFA Women’s World Cups, helping the USWNT capture two World Cup titles.

Can you watch Megan Rapinoe Farewell USWNT Match for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch TNT on DIRECTV STREAM.

What devices can you use to stream Megan Rapinoe Farewell USWNT Match?

You can watch TNT on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

