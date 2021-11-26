How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Top scorers square off in Memphis-Atlanta matchup

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (10-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-9, seventh in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and Trae Young meet when Memphis hosts Atlanta. Morant is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.3 points per game and Young is eighth in the league averaging 25.3 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 6-4 on their home court. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 53.6 points in the paint. Morant leads the Grizzlies scoring 14.9.

The Hawks are 2-8 on the road. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.1% from downtown. Skylar Mays paces the Hawks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is shooting 47.8% and averaging 25.3 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Clint Capela is averaging 11.3 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), De’Anthony Melton: out (groin).

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).