How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics

In Memphis and outside of Boston, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. While in Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with Boston

Boston Celtics (50-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-25, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its 10-game home win streak alive when the Grizzlies play Boston.

The Grizzlies have gone 30-10 in home games. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 57.7 points in the paint led by Ja Morant averaging 16.6.

The Celtics are 22-18 in road games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 fast break points per game led by Jaylen Brown averaging 3.2.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 120-107 on March 4, with Jayson Tatum scoring 37 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 18.2 points. De’Anthony Melton is averaging 17 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Robert Williams III is averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 123.6 points, 47.9 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 123.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Tyrell Terry: out (foot), Ja Morant: day to day (knee), Santi Aldama: day to day (illness), Jarrett Culver: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: day to day (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Al Horford: day to day (back), Nik Stauskas: day to day (ankle).