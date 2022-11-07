Best Ways to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only way to watch Grizzlies games this season.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Grizzlies face the Celtics on 3-game win streak

Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -4; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Boston as winners of three straight games.

Memphis went 6-6 overall last season while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies gave up 110.1 points per game while committing 20.8 fouls last season.

Boston finished 14-10 overall a season ago while going 23-18 on the road. The Celtics averaged 105.5 points per game last season, 18.5 from the free throw line and 41.1 from deep.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).