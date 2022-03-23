 Skip to Content
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Outside those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Brooklyn puts road win streak on the line against Memphis

Brooklyn Nets (38-34, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (49-23, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Nets play Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 24-10 on their home court. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 49.4 boards. Steven Adams paces the Grizzlies with 9.9 rebounds.

The Nets are 22-15 on the road. Brooklyn is seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.8% from downtown. Joe Harris leads the Nets shooting 46.6% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 118-104 on Jan. 4. Ja Morant scored 36 points points to help lead the Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.9 points. Morant is averaging 30.5 points and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Patty Mills is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 12.2 points. Kevin Durant is shooting 55.1% and averaging 30.8 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 50.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Ja Morant: day to day (knee), Killian Tillie: day to day (knee).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Kyrie Irving: out (ineligible to play), Andre Drummond: out (illness), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).

