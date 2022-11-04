 Skip to Content
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Memphis and Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer carry Bally Sports Southeast, these are your only ways to watch Grizzlies and Hornets games this season.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels

Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Charlotte faces Memphis, looks to end road skid

Charlotte Hornets (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Memphis looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

Memphis went 6-6 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 110.1 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.

Charlotte went 27-25 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 51.4 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 16.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

Hornets: Terry Rozier: out (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: day to day (shoulder), Cody Martin: out (quad).

