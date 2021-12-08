How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis takes on Dallas, aims for 6th straight win

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (11-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-10, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its five-game win streak going when the Grizzlies take on Dallas.

The Grizzlies have gone 11-5 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is third in the NBA with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 3.8 offensive boards.

The Mavericks are 6-2 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Dallas has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup on Dec. 5, with Desmond Bane scoring 29 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is shooting 47.6% and averaging 24.1 points for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Luka Doncic is averaging 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 48.0 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 103.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (knee).

Mavericks: Sterling Brown: out (foot), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal).