How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Denver Nuggets to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Monday

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (4-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies face the Denver Nuggets.

Memphis went 38-34 overall and 19-23 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.8 made field goals last season.

Denver finished 47-25 overall and 26-16 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Nuggets averaged 8.1 steals, 4.5 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Nikola Jokic: day to day (knee), Jamal Murray: out (knee).