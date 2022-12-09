Where to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Game Online on December 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Grizzlies face the Pistons on 4-game win streak

Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Grizzlies take on Detroit.

The Grizzlies have gone 10-2 at home. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.7 boards. Steven Adams paces the Grizzlies with 10.6 rebounds.

The Pistons are 3-12 on the road. Detroit is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 122-112 in the last matchup on Dec. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is shooting 46.5% and averaging 28.3 points for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Bojan Bogdanovic is scoring 20.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Danny Green: out (knee), Jake LaRavia: out (foot).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).