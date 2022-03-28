How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis faces Golden State, aims for 8th straight home win

Golden State Warriors (48-27, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (52-23, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -10.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Grizzlies take on Golden State.

The Grizzlies are 32-14 in Western Conference games. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference with 58.1 points in the paint led by Ja Morant averaging 16.8.

The Warriors are 28-17 in conference games. Golden State has a 6-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won 116-108 in the last matchup on Jan. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Adams is averaging 7.1 points, 10 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 25.4 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 124.1 points, 50.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 8.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: day to day (hip), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (thigh), Ja Morant: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (back), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).