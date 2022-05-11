How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game 5 Live Online on May 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In Memphis, San Francisco, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Golden State tries to clinch series against Memphis in game 5

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -2.5; over/under is 220.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the series over the Memphis Grizzlies in game five of the Western Conference second round. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 101-98 in the last matchup. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 32 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 21 points.

The Grizzlies have gone 36-16 against Western Conference teams. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 49.2 boards. Steven Adams leads the Grizzlies with 10.0 rebounds.

The Warriors are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State scores 111.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Ja Morant is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 112.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 117.9 points, 41.6 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (knee).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).