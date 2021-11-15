How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis takes on Houston, aims to break 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (1-12, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6-7, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -11; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to stop its three-game skid when the Grizzlies take on Houston.

The Grizzlies are 5-4 in conference play. Memphis ranks sixth in the NBA with 24.5 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.4.

The Rockets are 1-10 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 0-9 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 26.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Rockets. Christian Wood is averaging 15.3 points and 11.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 103.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Rockets: 0-10, averaging 99.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Rockets: None listed.