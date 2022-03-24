How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis takes on Indiana, aims for 6th straight home win

Indiana Pacers (25-48, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (50-23, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -11.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Indiana looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 25-10 in home games. Memphis ranks seventh in the league with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 5.3.

The Pacers have gone 9-27 away from home. Indiana gives up 113.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 135-102 on March 15, with Desmond Bane scoring 21 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is scoring 27.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Oshae Brissett is averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 121.2 points, 49.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 118.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Ja Morant: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (rest), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Jalen Smith: out (illness), Chris Duarte: out (toe).