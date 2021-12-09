How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Memphis for conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (13-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-11, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -3; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The Grizzlies have gone 11-6 against Western Conference teams. Memphis has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers have gone 6-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the NBA with 24.5 assists per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 8.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 121-118 in the last matchup on Oct. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Adams is averaging 7.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Westbrook is averaging 20.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Kyle Anderson: out (back), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (thumb).