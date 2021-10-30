How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Grizzlies welcome the Heat on Saturday

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (4-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Grizzlies -2

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Miami Heat.

Memphis went 38-34 overall with an 18-18 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Grizzlies averaged 113.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.3 last season.

Miami finished 40-31 overall last season while going 19-17 on the road. The Heat shot 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Kyle Anderson: day to day (right calf).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee).