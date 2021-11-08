How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on November 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Grizzlies welcome the Timberwolves on Monday

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Memphis finished 19-23 in Western Conference games and 18-18 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

Minnesota went 23-49 overall and 15-27 in Western Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Timberwolves shot 44.8% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (hand).

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell: day to day (right ankle).