How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on January 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Grizzlies face the Timberwolves on 10-game win streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (29-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis aims to keep its 10-game win streak alive when the Grizzlies take on Minnesota.

The Grizzlies are 22-9 in conference play. Memphis has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Timberwolves are 15-14 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 13.7 fast break points per game. Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 21 the Timberwolves won 138-95 led by 28 points from D’Angelo Russell, while Desmond Bane scored 21 points for the Grizzlies.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Adams is averaging seven points and 9.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 51.6% and averaging 24.6 points for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 10-0, averaging 117.5 points, 52.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 46.7 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: out (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (ankle).