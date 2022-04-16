How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game 1 Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

The game is also available on ESPN, which is airing the game nationally, including in Memphis and Minneapolis, since there are no local blackouts in the playoffs. You can stream it with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF your first month, as well as DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis hosts Minnesota to open playoffs

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 235

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Grizzlies host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the Western Conference first round. Memphis and Minnesota tied the regular season series 2-2. The Timberwolves won the last regular season matchup 119-114 on Feb. 25 led by 37 points from D’Angelo Russell, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in conference matchups. Memphis is second in the Western Conference scoring 115.6 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 23-24 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 18.2 points. De’Anthony Melton is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 122.4 points, 47.3 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 119.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (thigh), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle), Tyus Jones: day to day (hand), Tyrell Terry: day to day (foot), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: day to day (knee).