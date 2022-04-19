 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game 2 Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The game is also available on NBA TV, which is airing the game nationally, since there are no local blackouts in the playoffs. You can stream it with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF your first month, including a free preview of NBA TV, as well as DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Towns and the Timberwolves visit Memphis with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 241.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 130-117 on April 16 led by 36 points from Anthony Edwards, while Ja Morant scored 32 points for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in conference matchups. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 57.5 points in the paint. Morant leads the Grizzlies with 16.6.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 in conference play. Minnesota ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 15.2 fast break points per game. Edwards leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyus Jones is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 52.9% and averaging 24.6 points for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 120.9 points, 46.2 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 121.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.

