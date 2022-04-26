 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game 5 Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $89.99------
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Timberwolves, Grizzlies tied 2-2 heading into game 5

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 232.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Timberwolves defeated the Grizzlies 119-118 in the last meeting. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 33 points, and Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 34 points.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in conference games. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 49.2 boards. Steven Adams leads the Grizzlies with 10.0 rebounds.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks sixth in the NBA with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bane is averaging 18.2 points for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 19.3 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Ziaire Williams: day to day (eye), Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.