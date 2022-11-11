 Skip to Content
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Online on November 11, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

For those outside of those markets, the game is available on ESPN, which is on Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $89.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis hosts Minnesota following overtime win against San Antonio

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies’ 124-122 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is third in the Western Conference shooting 38.6% from downtown, led by Jake LaRavia shooting 52.0% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are 5-5 in conference games. Minnesota ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 15.0 fast break points per game. Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is averaging 28.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 14 points and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (illness), Austin Rivers: day to day (illness).

