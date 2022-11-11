How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Online on November 11, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis hosts Minnesota following overtime win against San Antonio

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies’ 124-122 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is third in the Western Conference shooting 38.6% from downtown, led by Jake LaRavia shooting 52.0% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are 5-5 in conference games. Minnesota ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 15.0 fast break points per game. Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is averaging 28.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 14 points and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (illness), Austin Rivers: day to day (illness).