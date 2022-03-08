How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Morant leads Memphis into matchup against New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (27-37, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (44-22, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 7-5 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis leads the NBA with 49.2 rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 9.8.

The Pelicans are 4-7 against the rest of the division. New Orleans ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 13.7 fast break points per game led by Herbert Jones averaging 2.0.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 121-109 on Feb. 16. Tyus Jones scored 27 points points to help lead the Grizzlies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 51.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).