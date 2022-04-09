How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Memphis puts home win streak on the line against New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (36-44, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (55-25, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts New Orleans trying to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 10-5 against division opponents. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.6.

The Pelicans are 6-9 against opponents from the Southwest Division. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Western Conference giving up just 109.7 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on March 9 the Grizzlies won 132-111 led by 24 points from Ja Morant, while CJ McCollum scored 32 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Grizzlies. De’Anthony Melton is averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 17.9 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Pelicans. McCollum is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 120.0 points, 47.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 114.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Tyrell Terry: out (foot), Ja Morant: out (knee), Jarrett Culver: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: day to day (hamstring), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).