How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Morant and the Grizzlies host the Knicks

New York Knicks (28-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (45-22, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the New York Knicks. Morant ranks seventh in the league scoring 27.5 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 23-10 at home. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 49.2 boards. Steven Adams leads the Grizzlies with 9.8 rebounds.

The Knicks are 15-19 on the road. New York is 14-19 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 3 the Grizzlies won 120-108 led by 26 points from Jaren Jackson Jr., while Evan Fournier scored 30 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Julius Randle is averaging 20.1 points, 10 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 27.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 51.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 111.7 points, 48.1 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (hamstring), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (shoulder).