How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

In New York and Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Knicks vs. Grizzles Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks.

Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.

New York finished 37-45 overall with a 20-21 record on the road a season ago. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game last season, 18.0 from the free throw line and 39.6 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee).

Knicks: None listed.