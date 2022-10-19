 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Memphis Grizzlies face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks

In Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

In New York and Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Knicks vs. Grizzles Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $89.99------
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks.

Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.

New York finished 37-45 overall with a 20-21 record on the road a season ago. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game last season, 18.0 from the free throw line and 39.6 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee).

Knicks: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.