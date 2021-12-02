How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Oklahoma City plays Memphis on 4-game road slide

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-15, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (11-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -9.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the Thunder play Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 9-5 in conference play. Memphis averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Thunder are 6-8 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City gives up 106.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 17.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 98.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back), Ziaire Williams: day to day (knee), Ja Morant: out (knee).

Thunder: Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Kenrich Williams: out (ankle), Derrick Favors: out (illness), Josh Giddey: out (illness).