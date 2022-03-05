 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Morant leads Memphis into matchup against Orlando

Orlando Magic (16-48, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (43-21, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -15.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Orlando. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.8 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 21-10 in home games. Memphis ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 5.3.

The Magic have gone 9-26 away from home. Orlando has a 10-30 record against teams above .500.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Magic 135-115 in their last matchup on Feb. 5. Morant led the Grizzlies with 33 points, and Cole Anthony led the Magic with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 27.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Magic. Anthony is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 122.2 points, 54.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 107.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson: day to day (foot), Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (illness), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out (injury management), Moritz Wagner: out (rib).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.