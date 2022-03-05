How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Morant leads Memphis into matchup against Orlando

Orlando Magic (16-48, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (43-21, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -15.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Orlando. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.8 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 21-10 in home games. Memphis ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 5.3.

The Magic have gone 9-26 away from home. Orlando has a 10-30 record against teams above .500.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Magic 135-115 in their last matchup on Feb. 5. Morant led the Grizzlies with 33 points, and Cole Anthony led the Magic with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 27.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Magic. Anthony is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 122.2 points, 54.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 107.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson: day to day (foot), Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (illness), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: out (injury management), Moritz Wagner: out (rib).