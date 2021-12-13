How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on December 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Philadelphia faces Memphis, looks for 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (15-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-11, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Memphis.

The Grizzlies have gone 10-6 in home games. Memphis is second in the league with 47.1 rebounds led by Steven Adams averaging 8.7.

The 76ers are 9-6 in road games. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 106.5 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is averaging seven points and 8.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Tyrese Maxey is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 27.4 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 111.0 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 103.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (health and safety protocols).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (shoulder).