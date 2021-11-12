How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Memphis Grizzlies face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview: Phoenix Suns visit the Grizzlies

By The Associated Press

Phoenix Suns (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies face the Phoenix Suns.

Memphis finished 38-34 overall and 19-23 in Western Conference games last season. The Grizzlies averaged 113.3 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc last season.

Phoenix went 51-20 overall and 30-12 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 115.5 points per game last season, 45.3 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Yves Pons: out (ankle), Killian Tillie: out (back).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (leg), Landry Shamet: out (foot).